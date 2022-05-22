Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
[TEST JEU PC] Midnight Ghost Hunt.



VAULTED SKY GAMES nous propose un nouveau jeu PC : Midnight Ghost Hunt.

Editeur(s)/Développeur(s) : Vaulted Sky Games/Coffee Stain Publishing.

Sortie France : 31 mars 2022.

Genre(s) : Réflexion.

Classification : Interdit au moins de 16 ans.

Résumé : Midnight Ghost Hunt est un jeu de cache-cache inspiré du mod Prop Hunt de Garry's Mod. Le jeu remplace ici ceux qui se cachent par des fantômes. Les chasseurs de fantômes devront trouver tous les spectres avant minuit.

Un trailer du jeu : Cliquez ICI.

Un test du jeu : Cliquez ICI.

News postée par : Conrad56
Date : 22/05/22 à 09h24
