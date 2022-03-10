|
Mises à jour Microsoft de mars 2022.
Les patchs de sécurité et de compatibilité du mois de mars 2022 sont maintenant disponibles chez Microsoft pour les systèmes Windows.
Comme d'habitude, un bon nombre de failles de sécurité ont été corrigées ce mois-ci (environ 70) dont quelques-unes qualifiées de critiques. Mais les améliorations et corrections présentes dans le patch préliminaire du 15 février (semaine C) ont également été intégrées dans le patch cumulatif final de cette semaine B. Cela comprend notamment la possibilité de partager les cookies du navigateur Microsoft Edge entre le mode standard et le mode Internet Explorer ce qui sera utile pour les utilisateurs qui jonglent entre les deux modes pour des raisons de compatibilité avec certains sites web. Cela concerne aussi bien Windows 10 que Windows 11.
Quelques autres améliorations déjà présentes dans le patch preview KB5010414 de février ont aussi été ajoutées dans ce patch final KB5011493 de mars pour Windows 11 comme des changements pour la barre des tâches, la possibilité de partager facilement une application Windows ouverte dans une session Microsoft Teams, l'ajout/suppression à chaud d'espaces de noms pour les SSD NVMe, des corrections pour le protocole RDP... On remarque également la correction d'un problème qui empêchait de décharger et de recharger correctement les pilotes compatibles avec la fonction de protection de la mémoire Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI).
Composants Microsoft concernés par les correctifs de sécurité
- .NET et Visual Studio,
- Azure Site Recovery,
- Defender for Endpoint,
- Defender for IoT,
- Edge,
- Exchange Server,
- Intune,
- Office Visio,
- Office Word,
- Paint 3D,
- Skype Extension for Chrome,
- Tablet Windows User Interface,
- Visual Studio Code,
- Windows ALPC,
- Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock,
- Windows CD-ROM Driver,
- Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver,
- Windows Codecs Library,
- Windows COM,
- Windows Common Log File System Driver,
- Windows DWM Core Library,
- Windows Event Tracing,
- Windows Fastfat Driver,
- Windows Fax and Scan Service,
- Windows HTML Platform,
- Windows Hyper-V,
- Windows Installer,
- Windows Kernel,
- Windows Media,
- Windows PDEV,
- Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol,
- Windows Print Spooler Components,
- Windows Remote Desktop,
- Windows Security Support Provider Interface,
- Windows SMB Server,
- Windows Update Stack,
- Xbox.
Windows 11 Cumulative Update de mars 2022 (2022-03)
- Patch KB5011493 pour Windows 11 21H2 : Cliquez ICI.
Windows 10 Cumulative Update de mars 2022 (2022-03)
- Patch KB5011487 pour Windows 10 21H2 (November 2021 Update) : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011487 pour Windows 10 21H1 (May 2021 Update) : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011487 pour Windows 10 20H2 (October 2020 Update) et Windows Server version 20H2 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011485 pour Windows 10 1909 (November 2019 Update) (Education/Enterprise) et Windows Server version 1909 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011503 pour Windows 10 1809 (October 2018 Update) (Education/Enterprise) et Windows Server 2019 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011495 pour Windows 10 1607 (Anniversary Update) (Enterprise LTSB) et Windows Server 2016 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011491 pour Windows 10 1507 (Enterprise LTSB) : Cliquez ICI.
Security Monthly Quality Rollup de mars 2022 (2022-03)
- Patch KB5011564 pour Windows 8.1 et Windows Server 2012 R2 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011535 pour Windows Server 2012 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011552 pour Windows 7 et Windows Server 2008 R2 (ESU) : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011534 pour Windows Server 2008 (ESU) : Cliquez ICI.
Security Only Quality Update de mars 2022 (2022-03)
- Patch KB5011560 pour Windows 8.1 et Windows Server 2012 R2 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011527 pour Windows Server 2012 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011529 pour Windows 7 et Windows Server 2008 R2 (ESU) : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011525 pour Windows Server 2008 (ESU) : Cliquez ICI.
Servicing Stack Update (SSU) de mars 2022 (2022-03)
- Patch KB5011569 pour Windows 10 1507 (Enterprise LTSB) : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011570 pour Windows 10 1607 (Anniversary Update) (Enterprise LTSB) et Windows Server 2016 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011571 pour Windows Server 2012 : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011649 pour Windows 7 et Windows Server 2008 R2 (ESU) : Cliquez ICI,
- Patch KB5011942 pour Windows Server 2008 (ESU) : Cliquez ICI.
Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer de mars 2022 (2022-03)
- Patch KB5011486 pour Internet Explorer 9/11 et Windows 7/8.1/Server 2008/2008 R2/2012/2012 R2 : Cliquez ICI.
L'Outil de suppression des logiciels malveillants à savoir l'utilitaire antivirus basique de Microsoft a été mis à jour en version 5.99 (édition 32 bit ou 64 bit). Pour lancer ce Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool, exécutez la commande MRT.
Pour les prochaines mises à jour mensuelles Microsoft, rendez-vous le 12 avril 2022.
