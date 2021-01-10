|
Sortie DVD/BLURAY du 26 décembre 2020.
Durée : 2h30.
Genre : Action, Espionnage, Science-fiction.
Avec : John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Dimple Kapadia, Clémence Poésy.
Résumé : Deux agents secrets doivent empêcher un riche homme d’affaires russe de provoquer la Troisième Guerre Mondiale au moyen d’un renversement temporel. « Tenet », un mot caché, pourrait être la clé de toute l'affaire.
Un trailer du film : Cliquez ICI.
Note : 7.8/10 (Votants : 139 493 Internautes).
