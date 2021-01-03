Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
Light of my Life.



Sortie DVD/BLURAY du 12 décembre 2020.

Durée : 1h59.

Genre : Drame, Science-fiction, Thriller.

Avec : Casey Affleck, Anna Pniowsky, Elisabeth Moss, Tom Bower, Timothy Webber, Hrothgar Mathews, Kory Grim, Patrick Keating.

Résumé : Un virus a provoqué une catastrophe, tuant notamment pratiquement toutes les femmes. Un père élève sa fille dans les bois, lui enseignant à survivre. Ils tentent d'atteindre un endroit où se trouvent d'autres survivants.

Un trailer du film : Cliquez ICI.

Note : 6.6/10 (Votants : 10 931 Internautes).

