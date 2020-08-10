Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
Test de la carte mère ASROCK B460 STEEL LEGEND



Notre confrère ocinside.de a réalisé le test de la carte mère ASROCK B460 STEEL LEGEND.


Today we test on OCinside.de with the ASRock B460 Steel Legend a brand new motherboard for current Intel LGA1200 processors. The ASRock B460 Steel Legend offers a solid basic equipment including 2.5 Gigabit LAN and some features like the addressable RGB lighting at the chipset cooler and even under the motherboard. However, the inexpensive Intel B460 chipset also has disadvantages in overclocking. In the following review we will nevertheless try to get the highest performance out of an Intel Core i5-10500 CPU with the Intel B460 and show many details from the features to the voltage regulators.

Accédez au test

News postée par : jeannot61
Date : 10/08/20 à 22h32
Catégorie : Carte mère
