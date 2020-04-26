Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
Proxima.



Sortie DVD/BLURAY du 01 Avril 2020.

Durée : 1H46.

Genre : Drame, Action.

Avec : Eva Green, Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, Matt Dillon, Alexei Fateev, Lars Eidinger, Sandra Hüller, Jan Oliver Schroeder, Nancy Tate.

Résumé : Sarah a enfin l'opportunité de participer à un vol spatial, une mission qui devrait durer un an. Elle commence l'entraînement au sein de différentes unités en Allemagne et Russie. Elle s'inquiète pour la future rupture avec sa petite fille de 8 ans.

Un trailer du film : Cliquez ICI.

Note : 7.2/10 (Votants : 1 547 Internautes).

