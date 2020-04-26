SEGA nous propose un nouveau jeu PC : Two Point Hospital - Off The Grid.







Editeur(s)/Développeur(s) : Sega/Two Point Studios.



Sortie France : 25 mars 2020.



Genre(s) : Gestion/4X/Simulation.



Thème(s) : Hôpital.



Classification : Interdit au moins de 10 ans.















Résumé : Two Point Hospital - Off The Grid est le nouveau DLC axé sur l'environnement du jeu de gestion Two Point Hospital. Vous allez toujours devoir gérer votre hôpital, en prenant compte cette fois-ci, des impacts écologiques.



Un trailer du jeu : Cliquez ICI.



Un test du jeu : Cliquez ICI.



