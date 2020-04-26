Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
Two Point Hospital : Off The Grid.



SEGA nous propose un nouveau jeu PC : Two Point Hospital - Off The Grid.

Editeur(s)/Développeur(s) : Sega/Two Point Studios.

Sortie France : 25 mars 2020.

Genre(s) : Gestion/4X/Simulation.

Thème(s) : Hôpital.

Classification : Interdit au moins de 10 ans.

Résumé : Two Point Hospital - Off The Grid est le nouveau DLC axé sur l'environnement du jeu de gestion Two Point Hospital. Vous allez toujours devoir gérer votre hôpital, en prenant compte cette fois-ci, des impacts écologiques.

Un trailer du jeu : Cliquez ICI.

Un test du jeu : Cliquez ICI.

News postée par : Conrad56
Date : 26/04/20 à 11h07
