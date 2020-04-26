Carte graphique ASUS Intros GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Phoenix avec ventilateur Axial-Tech.



ASUS a présenté aujourd'hui sa carte graphique Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 (GDDR6) (modèle: PH-GTX1650-O4GD6). Cette carte épaisse à 2 emplacements mesure 17,4 cm de long et 12,6 cm de haut, conçue pour s'adapter à la plupart des étuis SFF. Sa solution de refroidissement consiste en un dissipateur thermique monobloc en aluminium ventilé par un seul ventilateur Axial-Tech de 80 mm. Présent dans certaines des cartes haut de gamme d'ASUS, ce ventilateur comporte des roulements à double billes et une roue à aubes palmées, de sorte que tout son flux d'air est guidé axialement sur le dissipateur thermique ci-dessous (et aucun latéralement).







Le GTX 1650 (GDDR6) Phoenix est livré avec un overclocking doux de 1605 MHz (contre 1590 MHz de référence pour le GTX 1650 GDDR6). La mémoire de 4 Go de la carte est intacte à 12 Gbit/s (GDDR6 efficace). La carte tire toute son énergie de l'emplacement PCI-Express.



Les sorties d'affichage comprennent une DVI-D double liaison, HDMI 2.0b et DisplayPort 1.4a. Basé sur le silicium "TU117" de 12 nm, le GTX 1650 GDDR6 comprend 896 cœurs CUDA "Turing", 56 TMU, 32 ROP et une interface mémoire GDDR6 de 128 bits, contenant 4 Go de mémoire.



La société n'a pas révélé de prix, bien que nous nous attendions à ce qu'il soit d'environ 160 $.



TECHPOWERUP