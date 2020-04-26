Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
AORUS nous propose : Le AORUS LIQUID COOLER 240.



aorus_mini.JPG

AORUS nous propose un nouveau produit : Le AORUS LIQUID COOLER 240.

2019082715101892153d2dafc3af644970a584ca234f77c4_src_mini.png

20190827151018563899c4f47b32fd00b191efccb4fa4d32_src_mini.png

2019081317030406e06902f37af63128e32571a16454d5d2_src_mini.png

Modes d'affichage Exclusifs du LCD Circulaire

Mode enthousiaste :

m01_1_mini.png

Nouveau Design LED RGB. Le logiciel RGB Fusion 2.0 permet aux utilisateurs de contrôler l'éclairage du logo AORUS et des ventilateurs tout en permettant la synchronisation avec nos autres produits AORUS.

Mode fonction :

75373_mini.png

Personnel :

7373_mini.png

Affichage :

7863563_mini.png

PERSONNALISATION AVEC AORUS ENGINE & RGB FUSION 2.0

cusrgbcon_mini.png

Grâce à RGB FUSION 2.0, jusqu'à 7 profils d'affichage peut être intégrés au coeur du Mode Enthousiaste, Mode Fonctions et Mode Personnalisé.

Affichage d'informations et Dissipation de Chaleur

simcusrgbcon_mini.png

Grâce à AORUS Engine, vous pourrez choisir d'afficher sur le LCD les informations en temps réel les informations du CPU : Nom/Fréquences/Températures ainsi que les informations relatives à la vitesse des ventilateurs ou de la pompe. Des textes et images pourront même être personnalisés et affichés. Ventilateurs et pompe RPM proposent la fonctionnalité Silent Fan.

Dissipation de la chaleur optimale

Dissipation de la chaleur testée avec un processeur Intel® i9 9900K 8 cores à 5GHz.
* Résultats des tests sous Prime 95. Résultats pouvant varier selon configuration et environnement.

Dissipation de la chaleur : Ventilateur silencieux

Suite à des tests intensifs, AORUS a décidé de combiner un ventilateur 120mm avec un radiateur 240mm afin d'offrir une association parfaite pour une efficacité totale du système de refroidissement et un fonctionnement en tout silence. Le ventilateur, même à haut régime sera particulièrement silencieux. Ce ventilateur ARGB apportera une bonne dose de style AORUS à votre système grâce à sa prise en charge par RGB Fusion 2.0.

Voici la fiche technique :

7827423_mini.png

Pour plus d'information : Cliquez ICI.

Il est déjà disponible sur les sites E-Commerces.

Le prix sera de : 199 euros.

GIGABYTE

News


News postée par : Conrad56
Date : 26/04/20 à 09h00
Catégorie : Refroidissement
Nombre d'affichages : 143
Source de la news : GIGABYTE/AORUS
Nombre de commentaires : 0 > Poster un commentaire

