AORUS nous propose un nouveau produit : Le AORUS LIQUID COOLER 240.















Modes d'affichage Exclusifs du LCD Circulaire



Mode enthousiaste :







Nouveau Design LED RGB. Le logiciel RGB Fusion 2.0 permet aux utilisateurs de contrôler l'éclairage du logo AORUS et des ventilateurs tout en permettant la synchronisation avec nos autres produits AORUS.



Mode fonction :







Personnel :







Affichage :







PERSONNALISATION AVEC AORUS ENGINE & RGB FUSION 2.0







Grâce à RGB FUSION 2.0, jusqu'à 7 profils d'affichage peut être intégrés au coeur du Mode Enthousiaste, Mode Fonctions et Mode Personnalisé.



Affichage d'informations et Dissipation de Chaleur







Grâce à AORUS Engine, vous pourrez choisir d'afficher sur le LCD les informations en temps réel les informations du CPU : Nom/Fréquences/Températures ainsi que les informations relatives à la vitesse des ventilateurs ou de la pompe. Des textes et images pourront même être personnalisés et affichés. Ventilateurs et pompe RPM proposent la fonctionnalité Silent Fan.



Dissipation de la chaleur optimale



Dissipation de la chaleur testée avec un processeur Intel® i9 9900K 8 cores à 5GHz.

* Résultats des tests sous Prime 95. Résultats pouvant varier selon configuration et environnement.



Dissipation de la chaleur : Ventilateur silencieux



Suite à des tests intensifs, AORUS a décidé de combiner un ventilateur 120mm avec un radiateur 240mm afin d'offrir une association parfaite pour une efficacité totale du système de refroidissement et un fonctionnement en tout silence. Le ventilateur, même à haut régime sera particulièrement silencieux. Ce ventilateur ARGB apportera une bonne dose de style AORUS à votre système grâce à sa prise en charge par RGB Fusion 2.0.



Voici la fiche technique :







Il est déjà disponible sur les sites E-Commerces.



Le prix sera de : 199 euros.



