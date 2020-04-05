Pc-Boost.com : le site de l'actualité informatique, de l'overclocking et de l'optimisation hardware !
Ori and the Will of the Wisps.



moon_studios_mini.JPG

MOON STUDIOS nous propose un nouveau jeu PC : Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

7745344_mini.png

Editeur(s)/Développeur(s) : Microsoft/Moon Studio/Microsoft Studios.

Sortie France : 11 Mars 2020.

Genre(s) : Plate-Forme.

Classification : Interdit au moins de 7 ans.

Support(s) : Xbox Live Arcade.

1585131326_6289_capture_d_ecran_mini.png

1528816701_2844_capture_d_ecran_e3_mini.JPG

1585131328_7667_capture_d_ecran_mini.png

Résumé : Ori and the Will of the Wisps est la suite du titre originel de Moon Studio : Ori and the Blind Forest. Le fameux personnage accompagné de ses précieux alliés repart à l'aventure pour de nouvelles heures d'émerveillement et de dangers.

Un trailer du jeu : Cliquez ICI.

Un test du jeu : Cliquez ICI.

News postée par : Conrad56
Date : 05/04/20 à 10h33
Catégorie : Jeux
Nombre d'affichages : 63
Nombre de commentaires : 0 > Poster un commentaire

