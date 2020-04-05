MOON STUDIOS nous propose un nouveau jeu PC : Ori and the Will of the Wisps.







Editeur(s)/Développeur(s) : Microsoft/Moon Studio/Microsoft Studios.



Sortie France : 11 Mars 2020.



Genre(s) : Plate-Forme.



Classification : Interdit au moins de 7 ans.



Support(s) : Xbox Live Arcade.















Résumé : Ori and the Will of the Wisps est la suite du titre originel de Moon Studio : Ori and the Blind Forest. Le fameux personnage accompagné de ses précieux alliés repart à l'aventure pour de nouvelles heures d'émerveillement et de dangers.



Un trailer du jeu : Cliquez ICI.



Un test du jeu : Cliquez ICI.



